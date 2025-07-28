Supreme Court Overturns FIR Against Badminton Star Lakshya Sen
The Supreme Court has dismissed an FIR against badminton player Lakshya Sen, his family, and coach in a birth certificate forgery case. The court called the proceedings an abuse of process. The case originated from allegations by M G Nagaraj regarding forged birth certificates involving Sen's family and coach.
The Supreme Court has annulled an FIR against celebrated badminton player Lakshya Sen, along with his family members and coach, in a high-profile birth certificate forgery case. This development was observed when a bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar addressed the legal matter on Monday.
The court ruled that continuing with the criminal proceedings against Sen would be unwarranted and an abuse of the judicial process. Previously, notices concerning the case were issued to the Karnataka government and the complainant, M G Nagaraj, who accused Sen and his family of forging birth certificates for Sen and his brother Chirag.
The hearing focused on a plea against the February 19 order from the Karnataka High Court, which had mandated an investigation, citing prima facie evidence in a complaint initiated by Nagaraj. The complaint implicated Sen's parents, brother, coach, and a Karnataka Badminton Association employee in allegedly falsifying birth records.
