Strategic Trade Talks: South Korea & U.S. Negotiations

South Korea's presidential office announced that trade talks with the U.S. addressed defense spending and arms procurement. Discussions also covered agriculture and livestock issues. The government aims to minimize concessions in these negotiations, according to presidential secretary Woo Sang-ho.

In recent trade talks, the South Korean presidential office revealed discussions with the United States considered boosting defense spending and procuring American weaponry.

The talks also extended to sectors like agriculture and livestock, amidst rising U.S. demands. South Korean officials are striving to minimize concessions in these crucial negotiations.

'Our goal is to ensure favorable terms while addressing diverse demands,' stated Woo Sang-ho, the presidential secretary for political affairs, underlining the delicate balancing act involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

