NHRC Brings Justice to Doorstep in Hyderabad

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) launched a two-day 'Camp Sitting and Open Hearing' in Hyderabad aimed at addressing cases of human rights violations in Telangana.

Led by Commission Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian, with members Justice B R Sarangi and Vijaya Bhrathi Sayani, the initiative seeks to make justice more accessible to the public.

The event also fosters dialogue among senior state officials, victims, and NGOs to enhance human rights awareness and engagement beyond case resolutions.