Left Menu

NHRC Brings Justice to Doorstep in Hyderabad

The National Human Rights Commission initiated a two-day 'Camp Sitting and Open Hearing' in Hyderabad. Chaired by Justice V Ramasubramanian, the event aims to address human rights violations in Telangana. It serves as a platform for dialogue between government officials and NGOs to promote and protect human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:39 IST
NHRC Brings Justice to Doorstep in Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) launched a two-day 'Camp Sitting and Open Hearing' in Hyderabad aimed at addressing cases of human rights violations in Telangana.

Led by Commission Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian, with members Justice B R Sarangi and Vijaya Bhrathi Sayani, the initiative seeks to make justice more accessible to the public.

The event also fosters dialogue among senior state officials, victims, and NGOs to enhance human rights awareness and engagement beyond case resolutions.

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025