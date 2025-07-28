Supreme Court Decides on Electoral Roll Publication in Bihar

The Supreme Court has definitively refrained from interrupting the publishing process of Bihar's draft electoral rolls amid its election preparations.

During a recent session, Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi announced intentions to establish a timeline by July 29 for the conclusive adjudication of the dispute surrounding the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Representing an NGO, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan advocated for a temporary halt on publishing the draft rolls. However, the bench highlighted that interim relief had not been requested previously and directed that both Aadhaar and voter IDs continue to be accepted, asserting their presumption of legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)