Left Menu

Supreme Court Decides on Electoral Roll Publication in Bihar

The Supreme Court has decided not to halt the publication of draft electoral rolls in Bihar. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi stated that they would finalize the schedule for hearing arguments on the matter on July 29. Aadhaar and voter IDs will be accepted for the electoral roll revision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:58 IST
Supreme Court Decides on Electoral Roll Publication in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has definitively refrained from interrupting the publishing process of Bihar's draft electoral rolls amid its election preparations.

During a recent session, Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi announced intentions to establish a timeline by July 29 for the conclusive adjudication of the dispute surrounding the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Representing an NGO, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan advocated for a temporary halt on publishing the draft rolls. However, the bench highlighted that interim relief had not been requested previously and directed that both Aadhaar and voter IDs continue to be accepted, asserting their presumption of legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025