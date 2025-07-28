Supreme Court Decides on Electoral Roll Publication in Bihar
The Supreme Court has decided not to halt the publication of draft electoral rolls in Bihar. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi stated that they would finalize the schedule for hearing arguments on the matter on July 29. Aadhaar and voter IDs will be accepted for the electoral roll revision.
The Supreme Court has definitively refrained from interrupting the publishing process of Bihar's draft electoral rolls amid its election preparations.
During a recent session, Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi announced intentions to establish a timeline by July 29 for the conclusive adjudication of the dispute surrounding the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Representing an NGO, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan advocated for a temporary halt on publishing the draft rolls. However, the bench highlighted that interim relief had not been requested previously and directed that both Aadhaar and voter IDs continue to be accepted, asserting their presumption of legitimacy.
