IAEA's Critical Visit to Iran: Examining Nuclear Compliance

The International Atomic Energy Agency plans to visit Iran within two weeks following discussions about Tehran's willingness to facilitate technical conversations. This dialogue comes after a new Iranian law impacts future nuclear inspections. Iran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful, seeking indirect U.S. talks if beneficial to national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 14:05 IST
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is set to make a significant visit to Iran in the coming weeks, according to the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei. This announcement follows the IAEA director's statement about Tehran's readiness to restart technical dialogues with the agency.

Baghaei disclosed that a manual about the future of Iran's engagement with the IAEA will soon be unveiled, in line with a recent parliament-approved law that tightens conditions for international nuclear oversight. This law mandates that any IAEA inspection of Iranian nuclear sites requires clearance from its Supreme National Security Council.

The IAEA insists it needs to resume these inspections, especially after recent military activities by Israel and the U.S. targeting Iran's nuclear capabilities. Iran continues to assert that its nuclear aspirations are purely peaceful while aiming to resume indirect negotiations with the U.S. if its national interests dictate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

