PM Modi, UAE President Reaffirm Strong Ties in Strategic Phone Discussion

In a cordial and forward-looking telephonic conversation held yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE. The dialogue underscored the enduring warmth, trust, and multifaceted cooperation that define the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

A Conversation Rooted in Strategic Vision

The leaders took stock of the robust growth in bilateral cooperation over the past several years and expressed satisfaction over the substantial progress achieved across sectors such as energy, trade, investment, defence, food security, health, space, fintech, and education. Both leaders emphasized the importance of continuing this momentum and expanding cooperation into new and emerging domains.

Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reiterated the significance of sustainable economic growth and technological collaboration in shaping a shared future. They agreed to explore enhanced convergence in renewable energy, digital public infrastructure, and innovation, aligning with their respective national visions — Viksit Bharat @2047 and UAE Vision 2031.

Personal Bond and Mutual Respect

During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed warmly congratulated Prime Minister Modi on becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in India’s history, a milestone that reflects his sustained leadership and enduring popularity. His Highness extended his best wishes for Prime Minister Modi’s continued success and praised his unwavering commitment to India’s development and global stature.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the kind wishes and conveyed his deep appreciation for the affection and respect shown by His Highness toward the Indian people. He emphasized the cultural and emotional bonds that tie the two nations, particularly through the Indian diaspora, which forms the largest expatriate community in the UAE.

India-UAE Ties: A Pillar of Regional and Global Cooperation

The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, formally established in 2017, has blossomed into one of India’s most dynamic and trusted bilateral relationships. From co-investment platforms to shared security interests, the relationship is underpinned by high-level political engagement and people-to-people connections.

In recent years, major agreements such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) — signed in 2022 — have further boosted trade, making the UAE one of India’s top trading partners. The CEPA aims to increase bilateral trade to USD 100 billion within five years, a goal that both leaders reiterated during their conversation.

India and the UAE have also intensified collaboration in counter-terrorism, cyber security, and regional stability, maintaining close coordination in multilateral forums like the United Nations, G20, and I2U2 Group (India, Israel, UAE, and USA).

Shared Human and Cultural Values

The conversation also reflected the human-centric dimension of India-UAE ties, with both leaders appreciating the contributions of the Indian community in the UAE. PM Modi has often hailed the UAE’s hospitality toward Indian nationals, and the recent inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, a landmark of interfaith harmony, further reflects the inclusive vision of both governments.

Looking Ahead

Both leaders expressed optimism about the future trajectory of the relationship and committed to staying in regular contact to steer bilateral cooperation in line with evolving global and regional dynamics. As strategic partners with shared interests and values, India and the UAE continue to set a model for cross-cultural friendship and pragmatic diplomacy.

Their conversation sends a strong signal of political continuity, economic collaboration, and strategic alignment, which will shape the partnership in the years ahead.