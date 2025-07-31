New Book Explores Johannesburg’s Soul Through the Waters of the Jukskei River

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) Press is set to launch a compelling new publication this evening that explores the intimate and often overlooked relationship between Johannesburg and the Jukskei River, one of the city’s most historic and contentious waterways. Titled "Johannesburg from the Riverbanks: Navigating the Jukskei", the book is co-edited by Mehita Iqani and Renugan Raidoo, and represents a bold interdisciplinary exploration of the river’s multifaceted role in shaping the city's identity.

The launch will take place at Exclusive Books in Rosebank at 6:30 PM on Thursday, 31 July 2025, the first in a series of five events planned to celebrate and promote this groundbreaking volume.

A River Through the Lens of History, Culture, and Urban Ecology

Drawing from a diverse chorus of voices—including historians, scientists, artists, activists, and urban planners—the book provides readers with a richly layered understanding of how the Jukskei River has influenced Johannesburg's social, political, cultural, and ecological narratives. From colonial times to the present-day metropolis, the river has silently chronicled the city’s transformation—its aspirations, its fractures, and its enduring complexity.

The project builds on the insights shared at the 2022 Riparian Urbanism Conference, a landmark gathering that brought together academics and civic leaders to examine the city-river relationship. The resulting book expands on those conversations, giving form to memories, data, art, and lived experiences, creating what the editors describe as a "riparian archive".

Reimagining Johannesburg from the Water’s Edge

“The Jukskei River is not just a waterway; it’s a living archive of Johannesburg’s environmental and social transformations,” said HSRC Press in a statement ahead of the launch. “This book offers readers an opportunity to think differently about how nature and urban life intersect, often in unexpected and unjust ways.”

From the polluted banks in the inner city to the manicured landscapes of the northern suburbs, the book traces how the Jukskei has become both a mirror and a map—reflecting the city’s economic inequalities, environmental neglect, and efforts toward urban renewal.

Endorsements from Johannesburg’s Academic Community

Leading scholars from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) have lauded the book for its innovative approach and relevance to contemporary urban discourse.

Professor Isabel Hofmeyr, Professor Emeritus at Wits, described the book as a "treasure trove" that reshapes how Johannesburg is seen through the lens of the river. “A sparkling compendium of chapters and images by artists, activists, scientists, urban planners, and historians will make you think about the river in new ways,” she noted.

Professor Mucha Musemwa, a historian at Wits, emphasized the book’s broader value beyond environmental concerns. “It is an invigorating read for anyone interested in the intersection of nature and urban life,” he said, pointing to the book’s layered storytelling and socio-political resonance.

Professor Noor Nieftagodien, Head of the History Workshop at Wits, highlighted the book’s role in addressing modernisation’s costs, particularly through the lens of the mining industry and urban sprawl that have deeply polluted the Jukskei. “Yet, amidst these challenges, artists and activists offer hope by reimagining our relationship with the river, making this a crucial contribution to current conversations about environmental crises,” he added.

A Book for the Moment—and the Future

At a time when cities across the globe are confronting the consequences of climate change, overdevelopment, and environmental degradation, Johannesburg from the Riverbanks arrives as a timely reflection on urban resilience and ecological justice. It repositions the Jukskei not as a forgotten backwater but as a central character in the unfolding story of Johannesburg.

Through vivid essays, maps, photographs, and personal accounts, the book asks urgent questions: What does it mean to live alongside a river that is both life-giving and contaminated? How can communities reclaim neglected urban spaces? And what role do rivers play in imagining more sustainable, inclusive futures?

As the book launches today and travels to other venues for subsequent events, it invites readers, scholars, city officials, and residents to walk along the riverbanks with renewed curiosity—and responsibility.