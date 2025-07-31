Court's Verdict Clears Accused in Malegaon Blast
The court acquitted seven individuals accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast, citing lack of reliable evidence. RSS leader Sunil Ambekar praised the verdict, addressing accusations of linking Hinduism with terrorism. The verdict highlighted flaws in the investigation, and the government was directed to compensate victims' families.
In a landmark decision, a special court in Mumbai on Thursday cleared all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The court emphasized the absence of credible evidence against the accused and criticized the prosecution's approach.
Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), commended the court's decision, stating it revealed the truth amidst allegations linking Hinduism with terrorism. Ambekar remarked that these accusations were driven by personal and political motives.
The judgment exposed flaws in the prosecution and investigation, granting the accused the benefit of doubt. The government was ordered to compensate the victims' families, marking a closure to the long-fought legal battle.
