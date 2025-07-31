Court's Verdict Clears Accused in Malegaon Blast

In a landmark decision, a special court in Mumbai on Thursday cleared all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The court emphasized the absence of credible evidence against the accused and criticized the prosecution's approach.

Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), commended the court's decision, stating it revealed the truth amidst allegations linking Hinduism with terrorism. Ambekar remarked that these accusations were driven by personal and political motives.

The judgment exposed flaws in the prosecution and investigation, granting the accused the benefit of doubt. The government was ordered to compensate the victims' families, marking a closure to the long-fought legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)