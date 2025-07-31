Left Menu

Justice Served: Upa-Lokayukta of Andhra Pradesh Assists in Landmark Land Compensation Case

The Andhra Pradesh Upa-Lokayukta played a crucial role in ensuring compensation for land acquired in the NH-554G project, benefiting P Om Sivaiah. Through active intervention, necessary corrections were made to the records, removing Sivaiah's land from prohibited lists, and compensation of Rs 20,11,645 was paid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Upa-Lokayukta stepped in to ensure justice in a land acquisition matter, securing compensation for P Om Sivaiah, whose 1.7 acres were taken for the NH-554G project.

Following the intervention, reports confirmed Sivaiah's land as Patta, allowing its removal from prohibited lists and facilitating compensation.

NHAI officials confirmed the release of Rs 20,11,645 as compensation after scrutiny, ensuring grievance redressal and justice in Musunuru Village's land issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

