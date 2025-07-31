Justice Served: Upa-Lokayukta of Andhra Pradesh Assists in Landmark Land Compensation Case

The Andhra Pradesh Upa-Lokayukta stepped in to ensure justice in a land acquisition matter, securing compensation for P Om Sivaiah, whose 1.7 acres were taken for the NH-554G project.

Following the intervention, reports confirmed Sivaiah's land as Patta, allowing its removal from prohibited lists and facilitating compensation.

NHAI officials confirmed the release of Rs 20,11,645 as compensation after scrutiny, ensuring grievance redressal and justice in Musunuru Village's land issue.

