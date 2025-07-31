Arunachal's Struggle for Constitutional Justice and Environmental Preservation

In a crucial meeting in New Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Bosiram Siram voiced significant concerns to Rahul Gandhi regarding constitutional and environmental issues in the state.

Siram emphasized the urgent need for amendments to Article 371(H) and opposed the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

The meeting also tackled employee welfare, particularly highlighting the call to scrap the market-linked New Pension Scheme in favor of the Old Pension Scheme.

