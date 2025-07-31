Arunachal's Struggle for Constitutional Justice and Environmental Preservation
Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Bosiram Siram met with Rahul Gandhi to discuss critical issues affecting the state, including constitutional rights, large-scale dam projects, and employee welfare. Key concerns include modifying Article 371(H), opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, and addressing the New Pension Scheme's implications on government employees.
In a crucial meeting in New Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Bosiram Siram voiced significant concerns to Rahul Gandhi regarding constitutional and environmental issues in the state.
Siram emphasized the urgent need for amendments to Article 371(H) and opposed the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.
The meeting also tackled employee welfare, particularly highlighting the call to scrap the market-linked New Pension Scheme in favor of the Old Pension Scheme.
