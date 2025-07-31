Left Menu

Arunachal's Struggle for Constitutional Justice and Environmental Preservation

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Bosiram Siram met with Rahul Gandhi to discuss critical issues affecting the state, including constitutional rights, large-scale dam projects, and employee welfare. Key concerns include modifying Article 371(H), opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, and addressing the New Pension Scheme's implications on government employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:31 IST
Arunachal's Struggle for Constitutional Justice and Environmental Preservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial meeting in New Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Bosiram Siram voiced significant concerns to Rahul Gandhi regarding constitutional and environmental issues in the state.

Siram emphasized the urgent need for amendments to Article 371(H) and opposed the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

The meeting also tackled employee welfare, particularly highlighting the call to scrap the market-linked New Pension Scheme in favor of the Old Pension Scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025