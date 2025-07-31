Amit Shah Pledges Support for Arrested Nuns in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged to intervene following the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh under allegations of conversion and human trafficking. This assurance came after a meeting with Kerala MPs led by Congress's N K Premachandran.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Premachandran highlighted Shah's commitment to pursue all necessary legal avenues to resolve the issue, expressing confidence in the nuns' innocence.

The nuns, Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, face accusations rooted in a complaint by a Bajrang Dal activist at Durg railway station, leading to their arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)