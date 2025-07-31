Amit Shah Pledges Support for Arrested Nuns in Chhattisgarh
Amid allegations of forced conversion and human trafficking, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that efforts will be made to secure the release of two nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh. The statement followed a meeting with Kerala MPs, where Shah expressed belief in the nuns' innocence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged to intervene following the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh under allegations of conversion and human trafficking. This assurance came after a meeting with Kerala MPs led by Congress's N K Premachandran.
Addressing the media in New Delhi, Premachandran highlighted Shah's commitment to pursue all necessary legal avenues to resolve the issue, expressing confidence in the nuns' innocence.
The nuns, Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, face accusations rooted in a complaint by a Bajrang Dal activist at Durg railway station, leading to their arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Police Calls for Enhanced Efforts Against Human Trafficking
Derailed Dreams: Human Trafficking Bust at New Jalpaiguri
UN Expert Urges Urgent Action to Combat Human Trafficking in Conflict-Ridden DRC
Uniting Against Exploitation: Maharashtra's Battle Against Human Trafficking
Don't have jurisdiction to hear bail pleas of 2 nuns held on human trafficking and religious conversion charges: Durg court in Chhattisgarh.