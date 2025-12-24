Interstate Human Trafficking Gang Arrested: Two Newborns Rescued

Police in Hyderabad have taken decisive action against an interstate human trafficking gang, arresting eleven members and rescuing two newborn babies, officials announced on Wednesday.

The arrests were made following credible information about the trafficking activities. The prime accused were apprehended within the jurisdiction of Miyapur Police Station while attempting to sell the infants.

The gang, comprising individuals from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar, was involved in identifying economically vulnerable families to procure babies and sell them for significant sums. The infants have been handed over to 'Sishu Vihar' for safekeeping as investigations continue.

