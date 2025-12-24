Left Menu

Interstate Human Trafficking Gang Arrested: Two Newborns Rescued

Police in Hyderabad arrested eleven members of an interstate gang involved in human trafficking, rescuing two newborns. The gang, allegedly led by V Babu Reddy, was engaged in illegally procuring and selling infants from poor families to affluent ones for profit. Further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:21 IST
  • India

Police in Hyderabad have taken decisive action against an interstate human trafficking gang, arresting eleven members and rescuing two newborn babies, officials announced on Wednesday.

The arrests were made following credible information about the trafficking activities. The prime accused were apprehended within the jurisdiction of Miyapur Police Station while attempting to sell the infants.

The gang, comprising individuals from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar, was involved in identifying economically vulnerable families to procure babies and sell them for significant sums. The infants have been handed over to 'Sishu Vihar' for safekeeping as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

