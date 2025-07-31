New Command at the Helm: VAdm Swaminathan Takes Charge

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has been appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, succeeding the retired Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh. Swaminathan's illustrious naval career is marked by key operational and staff roles, enhancing his readiness for this significant position.

Swaminathan's tenure at the Western Naval Command includes his previous role as Chief of Staff, bringing his expertise in Communication and Electronic Warfare to the forefront. His diverse educational background, including prestigious institutions globally, complements his strategic and operational acumen.

His decorated service in the Indian Navy includes leadership of missile vessels, corvettes, and an aircraft carrier. Swaminathan has also spearheaded training and safety initiatives, culminating in his leadership role as FOCINC West, where he will continue to safeguard national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)