Left Menu

New Command at the Helm: VAdm Swaminathan Takes Charge

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has stepped into the role of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, taking over from the retired Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh. A decorated officer with a robust academic and professional background, Swaminathan brings extensive experience from numerous key positions in the Indian Navy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:46 IST
New Command at the Helm: VAdm Swaminathan Takes Charge
  • Country:
  • India

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has been appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, succeeding the retired Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh. Swaminathan's illustrious naval career is marked by key operational and staff roles, enhancing his readiness for this significant position.

Swaminathan's tenure at the Western Naval Command includes his previous role as Chief of Staff, bringing his expertise in Communication and Electronic Warfare to the forefront. His diverse educational background, including prestigious institutions globally, complements his strategic and operational acumen.

His decorated service in the Indian Navy includes leadership of missile vessels, corvettes, and an aircraft carrier. Swaminathan has also spearheaded training and safety initiatives, culminating in his leadership role as FOCINC West, where he will continue to safeguard national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025