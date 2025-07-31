Germany's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Israel, Palestine, and the Pressure to Act

Germany's foreign minister has stated that the recognition of a Palestinian state should conclude negotiations for a two-state solution, as Berlin prepares to react against unilateral actions by Israel. This comes amid "annexation threats" from some Israeli ministers.

The statement underscores Germany's firmest warning to Israel so far, as Western nations, including Britain, Canada, and France, move towards recognizing a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly. While some critics see Germany's stance as overly cautious due to historical Holocaust ties and pro-Israel influences, the pressure is growing.

As the death toll in the Gaza conflict exceeds 60,000, and images of starving civilians, particularly children, circulate globally, criticism of Israel's blockade tightens. Germany's role as a major ally and arms supplier to Israel adds complexity to its diplomatic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)