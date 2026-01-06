Left Menu

Canada Stands Firm on Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Annexation Concerns

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized that only Denmark and Greenland should decide the island's future, amidst U.S. annexation threats. Carney stated Greenland belongs to its people, maintaining Canada's support for its sovereignty and Danish territorial integrity, in line with international law. European leaders also backed Greenland's autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:58 IST
Canada Stands Firm on Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Annexation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to U.S. threats of annexing Greenland, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stressed that only Denmark and Greenland can determine the island's future. Carney made this assertion during a press briefing in Paris.

Earlier, European leaders expressed solidarity with Greenland's autonomy, asserting in a joint statement that the island rightfully belongs to its people. Carney reinforced this view by declaring Canada's unwavering support for Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland.

Following his remarks, Carney met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, reiterating Canada's stance on respecting the territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland, in accordance with international laws, as stated by his office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AU Demands Israel Revoke Somaliland Recognition

AU Demands Israel Revoke Somaliland Recognition

 Kenya
2
Machado's Mission: A Battle for Democracy in Venezuela

Machado's Mission: A Battle for Democracy in Venezuela

 Global
3
Revolutionary Growth: How the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Empowers Farmers

Revolutionary Growth: How the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Empowers Farme...

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Politics: The Battle of Titans

Navi Mumbai Politics: The Battle of Titans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026