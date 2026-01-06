Canada Stands Firm on Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Annexation Concerns

In response to U.S. threats of annexing Greenland, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stressed that only Denmark and Greenland can determine the island's future. Carney made this assertion during a press briefing in Paris.

Earlier, European leaders expressed solidarity with Greenland's autonomy, asserting in a joint statement that the island rightfully belongs to its people. Carney reinforced this view by declaring Canada's unwavering support for Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland.

Following his remarks, Carney met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, reiterating Canada's stance on respecting the territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland, in accordance with international laws, as stated by his office.

