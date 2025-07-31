France Urges Halt to Controversial Gaza Aid Distribution Amidst Escalating Tensions

France's foreign minister has issued an urgent call to suspend a U.S. and Israel-backed aid distribution initiative in Gaza, describing it as a 'bloodbath' that needs to be halted. Jean-Noel Barrot, speaking after a meeting in Nicosia, highlighted the critical situation exacerbated by militarized aid this Thursday.

The United Nations has noted alarming levels of malnutrition in the Gaza Strip, with widespread hunger-related deaths, particularly among children under five. According to reports, since May, more than 1,000 individuals have died near distribution sites, reportedly due to actions by Israeli forces. The GHF, however, denies these claims, stating that fatalities occurred near other aid convoys.

Israel accuses Hamas of diverting aid, a charge the militants reject. France plans to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza via four flights from Jordan, collaborating with Cyprus, which has 1,200 tonnes of aid awaiting a safe delivery opportunity.

