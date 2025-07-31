Left Menu

Conor McGregor's Legal Setback: Court Upholds Assault Verdict

Conor McGregor's appeal against a jury's decision requiring him to compensate a woman accusing him of rape has been rejected by Ireland's Court of Appeal. The plaintiff, Nikita Hand, claimed McGregor assaulted her in December 2018, with a jury awarding her nearly 250,000 euros in damages.

  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland's Court of Appeal has dismissed Conor McGregor's attempt to challenge a jury verdict that demands he pay damages to a woman accusing him of rape.

Nikita Hand alleged that the incident occurred on December 9, 2018, leading a jury to award her substantial compensation last year.

McGregor insists that the sexual encounter was consensual, denying any wrongdoing or causing harm to Hand.

