Conor McGregor's Legal Setback: Court Upholds Assault Verdict
Conor McGregor's appeal against a jury's decision requiring him to compensate a woman accusing him of rape has been rejected by Ireland's Court of Appeal. The plaintiff, Nikita Hand, claimed McGregor assaulted her in December 2018, with a jury awarding her nearly 250,000 euros in damages.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:23 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland's Court of Appeal has dismissed Conor McGregor's attempt to challenge a jury verdict that demands he pay damages to a woman accusing him of rape.
Nikita Hand alleged that the incident occurred on December 9, 2018, leading a jury to award her substantial compensation last year.
McGregor insists that the sexual encounter was consensual, denying any wrongdoing or causing harm to Hand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's First Nations Mount Legal Battle Against Fast-Track Infrastructure Laws
Convicted without Rape: Thane Court's Verdict on 2018 Assault Case
High-Profile Immigration Case: Kilmar Abrego's Legal Battle
Facebook's Costly Privacy Fine Sparks Legal Battle
Legal Battle Erupts Over FEMA's Termination of Disaster Grant Program