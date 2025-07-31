Long-Awaited Return: Migrant Worker’s Journey Back Home
The remains of Jharkhand migrant worker, Rameshwar Mahto, were returned home 45 days after his death in Kuwait. Delays were caused by payment issues and necessary bureaucratic procedures. After resolving these, the Indian Embassy facilitated the return, bringing closure to the grieving family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The body of Rameshwar Mahto, a migrant worker from Jharkhand, finally returned to his village after a 45-day delay due to bureaucratic and financial hurdles related to his final employer payments.
Rameshwar, who resided in Bandkharo village, had been working in Kuwait for 12 years before his sudden death due to cardiac arrest. Efforts from both Indian and Kuwaiti officials were crucial in repatriating his remains.
Despite initial refusals by the family to accept his body without outstanding payments, a continuous dialogue facilitated by local authorities led to a breakthrough, allowing the return to be completed at Birsa Munda Airport on Thursday.
Advertisement