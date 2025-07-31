Left Menu

Long-Awaited Return: Migrant Worker’s Journey Back Home

The remains of Jharkhand migrant worker, Rameshwar Mahto, were returned home 45 days after his death in Kuwait. Delays were caused by payment issues and necessary bureaucratic procedures. After resolving these, the Indian Embassy facilitated the return, bringing closure to the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:27 IST
Long-Awaited Return: Migrant Worker’s Journey Back Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Rameshwar Mahto, a migrant worker from Jharkhand, finally returned to his village after a 45-day delay due to bureaucratic and financial hurdles related to his final employer payments.

Rameshwar, who resided in Bandkharo village, had been working in Kuwait for 12 years before his sudden death due to cardiac arrest. Efforts from both Indian and Kuwaiti officials were crucial in repatriating his remains.

Despite initial refusals by the family to accept his body without outstanding payments, a continuous dialogue facilitated by local authorities led to a breakthrough, allowing the return to be completed at Birsa Munda Airport on Thursday.

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025