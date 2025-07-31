Long-Awaited Return: Migrant Worker’s Journey Back Home

The body of Rameshwar Mahto, a migrant worker from Jharkhand, finally returned to his village after a 45-day delay due to bureaucratic and financial hurdles related to his final employer payments.

Rameshwar, who resided in Bandkharo village, had been working in Kuwait for 12 years before his sudden death due to cardiac arrest. Efforts from both Indian and Kuwaiti officials were crucial in repatriating his remains.

Despite initial refusals by the family to accept his body without outstanding payments, a continuous dialogue facilitated by local authorities led to a breakthrough, allowing the return to be completed at Birsa Munda Airport on Thursday.