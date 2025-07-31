Delhi High Court Rejects Settlement in Child's Tragic Death Case

In a firm stand against sanctioned settlements, the Delhi High Court has refused to authorize an agreement between two parties concerning the death of a five-year-old, asserting that it would equate to endorsing blood money.

Justice Girish Kathpalia, ruling on the matter, emphasized that neither the legal nor moral authority exists for the guardians of the deceased child to negotiate the child's life for monetary settlement.

Despite a proposed Rs 1 lakh settlement from the accused, Vipin Gupta, who allegedly drove in a rash and negligent manner resulting in the child's death, the court stressed the importance of addressing the issue within the legal framework without resorting to financial compensation as a proxy for justice.

