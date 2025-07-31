Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rejects Settlement in Child's Tragic Death Case

The Delhi High Court rejected a settlement involving the death of a five-year-old child caused by a rash car driver, arguing it would legitimize 'blood money.' Justice Girish Kathpalia emphasized that no civilized society condones such settlements, and underscored the lack of moral or legal standing for such arrangements.

In a firm stand against sanctioned settlements, the Delhi High Court has refused to authorize an agreement between two parties concerning the death of a five-year-old, asserting that it would equate to endorsing blood money.

Justice Girish Kathpalia, ruling on the matter, emphasized that neither the legal nor moral authority exists for the guardians of the deceased child to negotiate the child's life for monetary settlement.

Despite a proposed Rs 1 lakh settlement from the accused, Vipin Gupta, who allegedly drove in a rash and negligent manner resulting in the child's death, the court stressed the importance of addressing the issue within the legal framework without resorting to financial compensation as a proxy for justice.

