Panama's Port Contracts Under Scrutiny: A Legal and Political Showdown

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino has signaled potential changes concerning the offshore port operation contracts held by a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison. This follows an audit by the Comptroller General's office that raised questions about when the contract was awarded and its implications.

The President noted that while the final decision will rest with the judiciary, there is a possibility that the state might consider partnerships to manage these ports if the contract with CK Hutchison does not continue.

Panama's Supreme Court is currently handling two lawsuits related to this matter. One lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of the existing contract, while the other seeks to declare it null, citing potential harm to national interests.

