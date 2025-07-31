Mumbai Crackdown: Unauthorised Structures in Kamla Mills Demolished

The Mumbai civic authorities undertook a significant operation on Thursday, targeting unauthorised constructions at the Kamla Mills premises, a noted commercial complex in central Mumbai's Lower Parel area. Among those affected are renowned eateries such as McDonald's, Theobroma, and Starbucks.

This operation, spearheaded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), involved the combined efforts of the fire department, building and factory department, the medical officer of health department, the encroachment removal department, and the maintenance department. Their primary objective was to address fire safety and building regulation compliance, leading to the demolition of illegal fences and sheds at several establishments.

Following inspections of seven eateries, structures at Bira Taproom and Toast Pasta Cafe were notably removed. The BMC highlighted violations of license conditions and emphasized that these actions are crucial to public safety, especially in light of past fires in the area, including a deadly blaze in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)