Judges Question Trump's Use of Emergency Powers for Tariffs

A U.S. appeals court is scrutinizing the legality of tariffs imposed by President Trump using emergency powers under the IEEPA. The tariffs, affecting several countries, are challenged by businesses and states who argue they exceed presidential authority and infringe on congressional power, prompting potential Supreme Court involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:19 IST
Judges Question Trump's Use of Emergency Powers for Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An appeals court in the U.S. is examining the legitimacy of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, invoking emergency powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). On Thursday, judges probed the extent to which Trump's sweeping tariffs on imports were justified under his presidential powers.

The court's deliberations center on two critical cases: one involving small U.S. businesses and another backed by twelve Democratic-led states. Trump's administration argues that IEEPA grants the president extraordinary authority, although the act does not explicitly mention tariffs. This legal challenge is the first significant test of Trump's tariff authority at the appellate level.

Critics contend that the president's actions infringe on congressional powers, as the U.S. Constitution assigns responsibility for tariffs and taxes to Congress. While the Federal Circuit court's decision time frame remains uncertain, it's expected that the losing party will quickly appeal to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Trump's aggressive tariff strategy represents a cornerstone of his foreign policy, aiming to redress trade imbalances and penalize unfair practices.

