Left Menu

Tragedy at Dhankot: Delivery Boy Drowns in Canal

A 24-year-old delivery boy, Kharak Singh, drowned while bathing in the Dhankot canal. After a night of searching, his body was found the following morning. Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:24 IST
Tragedy at Dhankot: Delivery Boy Drowns in Canal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young delivery boy tragically drowned in the Dhankot canal, as confirmed by police on Thursday.

Kharak Singh, a resident of Ashok Vihar Phase-3, visited the canal on Wednesday with his nephew. While bathing, Singh ventured into deeper waters, leading to his untimely death.

Authorities, including the State Disaster Response Force and civil defense, launched a rescue operation, but his body was only discovered by a passerby the next morning. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025