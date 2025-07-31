Tragedy at Dhankot: Delivery Boy Drowns in Canal
A 24-year-old delivery boy, Kharak Singh, drowned while bathing in the Dhankot canal. After a night of searching, his body was found the following morning. Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragic incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A young delivery boy tragically drowned in the Dhankot canal, as confirmed by police on Thursday.
Kharak Singh, a resident of Ashok Vihar Phase-3, visited the canal on Wednesday with his nephew. While bathing, Singh ventured into deeper waters, leading to his untimely death.
Authorities, including the State Disaster Response Force and civil defense, launched a rescue operation, but his body was only discovered by a passerby the next morning. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
