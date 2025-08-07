Bolsonaro's House Arrest Appeal Sparks Legal Battle
Lawyers for Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro have appealed a Supreme Court order placing him under house arrest. The arrest, ordered by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, stemmed from Bolsonaro's alleged attempt to involve U.S. President Donald Trump in a case. Bolsonaro's team disputes any restraining order violations.
The house arrest was initiated by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who accused Bolsonaro of failing to adhere to previous restraining orders. Bolsonaro's lawyers responded with an appeal on Wednesday, demanding a comprehensive review by a broader panel of justices.
This development could intensify the political and legal dynamics surrounding Bolsonaro as his legal representatives argue against the judicial decision, which they claim is unfounded.
