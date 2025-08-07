Tragedy Strikes in Tripura: Lorry Driver's Death Exposes Administrative Lapses

In a tragic turn of events in Tripura, lorry driver Mihir Lal Debnath lost his life after being trapped in a cement-laden vehicle. The driver's death has triggered a wave of scrutiny over administrative inefficiencies.

Tripura Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy visited the bereaved family, offering a financial assistance of Rs 6 lakh, under the Chief Minister's directive. The government assures to arrange social pension for the family, as questions arise about the local administration's alertness during emergencies.

Protests ensued as workers from CITU and Tripura Motor Sramik Union condemned the government's insensitivity in managing the situation. A three-member committee, led by Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey, has been formed to investigate the incident, highlighting the urgency of addressing such administrative lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)