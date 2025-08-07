Left Menu

Contentious Office Allocations Trigger Eviction Warnings in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has warned of issuing eviction notices to officials occupying assembly office spaces, citing scarcity for committee meetings. The assembly faced criticism from MLAs over inadequate office provisions. Gupta emphasized the need for departmental cooperation, leading the Speaker to urge intervention from the Chief Secretary.

Updated: 07-08-2025 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of rising tensions over office allocations within the Delhi Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta has issued a stern warning regarding eviction notices for officials occupying assembly office spaces.

The assembly has recently come under scrutiny from MLAs like Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Karnail Singh, who are addressing the urgent need for dedicated spaces for committee meetings.

Speaker Gupta highlighted the strains faced by the assembly, noting that bureaucratic occupation of rooms, particularly by the Pharmacy Council and Directorate of Education, has exacerbated the crisis. Gupta plans to seek intervention from Chief Secretary Dharmendra to expedite solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

