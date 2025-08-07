Left Menu

Dramatic STF Encounter Leaves Notorious Fugitive Dead

An individual wanted for multiple murders was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force near Shivrajpur crossing. Acting on a tip-off, the STF intercepted Ashish Ranjan alias Chhotu Singh, who fired at officers. Ranjan was shot during retaliatory firing and died in the hospital. Weapons were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:44 IST
A high-stakes encounter unfolded near Shivrajpur crossing as the Special Task Force (STF) engaged a fugitive wanted in multiple murder cases.

According to Additional Director General Amitabh Yash, Ashish Ranjan alias Chhotu Singh was identified through reliable intelligence while en route to Prayagraj for a criminal act.

STF officers set a strategic trap, and when confronted, Ranjan opened fire with an AK-47 and a 9 mm pistol. He was shot in the ensuing gunfight and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities confiscated weapons and a large number of cartridges from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

