Dramatic STF Encounter Leaves Notorious Fugitive Dead

A high-stakes encounter unfolded near Shivrajpur crossing as the Special Task Force (STF) engaged a fugitive wanted in multiple murder cases.

According to Additional Director General Amitabh Yash, Ashish Ranjan alias Chhotu Singh was identified through reliable intelligence while en route to Prayagraj for a criminal act.

STF officers set a strategic trap, and when confronted, Ranjan opened fire with an AK-47 and a 9 mm pistol. He was shot in the ensuing gunfight and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities confiscated weapons and a large number of cartridges from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)