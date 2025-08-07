Switzerland Holds Back on Counter-Tariffs Amid U.S. Trade Strain

In a strategic move, Switzerland's federal council announced it would not retaliate with tariff countermeasures after the U.S. imposed significant tariffs affecting close to 60% of Swiss exports. The decision was revealed on Thursday, amid concerns over the impact on Switzerland's export-reliant economy.

The Swiss government is instead choosing to focus on relief measures to support adversely affected businesses. This approach is designed to cushion the immediate economic impact while avoiding escalation in trade tensions.

Negotiations with Washington remain a priority, as the Swiss seek a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing trade issues. The federal council emphasized its commitment to resolving the situation through dialogue rather than reciprocal tariffs.

