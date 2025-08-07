Left Menu

ED's Conviction Rate in Money Laundering Cases Surpasses 92%

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has achieved a conviction rate of over 92% in money laundering cases over the past five years. Despite political opposition claims of inefficiency, 38 of 41 cases led to convictions. Systemic delays challenge the timely prosecution under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Updated: 07-08-2025 20:17 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has achieved a noteworthy conviction rate exceeding 92% in money laundering cases over the past five years, according to official data accessed by PTI. From January 2020 to July 2025, judgments were delivered in 41 cases registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with 38 resulting in convictions.

Critics, particularly from political opponents, have alleged bias and inefficiency in the ED's actions. However, the data reveals a strong track record in securing convictions. Challenges remain, as systemic and procedural delays hinder the PMLA's effective legal framework, impacting timely prosecution.

ED's efforts have led to asset confiscations worth Rs 55.14 crore in conviction contexts and Rs 15,558.21 crore in other cases. Despite political scrutiny, the ED continues its mandate under the PMLA, constrained by dependencies on predicate offences registered by police or investigating agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

