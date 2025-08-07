Maharashtra Intensifies Crackdown on Narcotics Trade

Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam has directed officials to intensify efforts against the narcotics trade across the state, particularly focusing on coastal areas where smuggling is rampant via sea routes.

Speaking at a review meeting, the minister emphasized the need for specialized equipment and vehicles for coastal anti-narcotics units. Kadam also instructed departments to expedite the identification of suitable premises for regional offices of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and initiate recruitment to bolster the force.

Kadam highlighted the importance of expediting trials in drug-related cases and called for proposals offering special allowances and incentives for personnel joining the task force.

