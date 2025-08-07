Judicial Legacy: Justice Dhulia's Impact and Post-Retirement Transition

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai highlighted the challenges of finding a new residence upon retirement, during a farewell for Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia at a Supreme Court Advocates event. Despite time constraints, Justice Dhulia's immediate vacating of his official residence sets a commendable example.

Known for his warmth and dedication, Justice Dhulia has made significant contributions to the judiciary, including his dissenting view in the Karnataka hijab ban case, where he defended women's rights to choose their attire. His decisions have consistently centered on human welfare, reflecting his judicial philosophy.

As Justice Dhulia prepares for retirement, his legacy extends beyond impactful rulings. He urged advocates to prepare for increased significance due to the rise in litigation, while also emphasizing the importance of unity in diversity, as noted in his ruling on the Urdu language.