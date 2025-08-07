Supreme Court Advocates for Inclusive Definition of 'Mother' in Welfare Benefits

The Supreme Court of India has taken a decisive step to redefine the term 'mother' in the context of social welfare schemes. On Thursday, the court emphasized the need to adopt a more inclusive understanding, extending benefits to stepmothers under schemes like family pensions.

A pertinent case prompted this discussion— a woman who raised her stepson after the biological mother's demise appealed for a family pension, which was initially denied. Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh pointed out that a stepmother often fulfills the role of de-facto mother, warranting the same rights as a biological one.

The court's observation criticized the existing regulations, particularly within the Indian Air Force, which currently exclude stepmothers from such benefits. In calling for regulatory amendments, the court highlighted the evolving family dynamics where stepmothers frequently play a vital maternal role.

(With inputs from agencies.)