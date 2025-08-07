Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates for Inclusive Definition of 'Mother' in Welfare Benefits

The Supreme Court of India has urged for a broader interpretation of the term 'mother' to include stepmothers in the eligibility criteria for social welfare benefits such as family pensions. The call for inclusivity comes as a response to a case involving a woman seeking pension for raising her stepson.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has taken a decisive step to redefine the term 'mother' in the context of social welfare schemes. On Thursday, the court emphasized the need to adopt a more inclusive understanding, extending benefits to stepmothers under schemes like family pensions.

A pertinent case prompted this discussion— a woman who raised her stepson after the biological mother's demise appealed for a family pension, which was initially denied. Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh pointed out that a stepmother often fulfills the role of de-facto mother, warranting the same rights as a biological one.

The court's observation criticized the existing regulations, particularly within the Indian Air Force, which currently exclude stepmothers from such benefits. In calling for regulatory amendments, the court highlighted the evolving family dynamics where stepmothers frequently play a vital maternal role.

