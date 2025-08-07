Strategic Diplomacy: Ajit Doval Meets Vladimir Putin

During a visit to Russia, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval engaged in a significant meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, highlighting diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties, especially in the sectors of energy and defense, as Doval prepared the groundwork for President Putin's anticipated visit to India later this year.

This diplomatic mission occurred against a backdrop of strained US-India trade relations, marked by President Donald Trump's imposition of an increased tariff on Indian goods due to its purchase of Russian oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)