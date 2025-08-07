Left Menu

Strategic Diplomacy: Ajit Doval Meets Vladimir Putin

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral energy and defense ties. Doval's visit prepared for Putin's future visit to India and coincided with the US imposing higher tariffs on Indian goods due to Russian oil purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:37 IST
During a visit to Russia, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval engaged in a significant meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, highlighting diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties, especially in the sectors of energy and defense, as Doval prepared the groundwork for President Putin's anticipated visit to India later this year.

This diplomatic mission occurred against a backdrop of strained US-India trade relations, marked by President Donald Trump's imposition of an increased tariff on Indian goods due to its purchase of Russian oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

