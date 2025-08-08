Mashatile Honours Battle of Lurhwayizo Heroes, Urges Truth and Justice for Fallen

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called on South Africans to safeguard the country’s democracy and ensure that the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom are never forgotten. Speaking in Lurhwayizo village, Eastern Cape, Mashatile paid tribute to Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) combatant Mbulelo “Khaya Kasibe Ntsizwa” Ngono, unveiling his bust and laying a wreath in his honour.

The event coincided with the commemoration of the 38th anniversary of the Battle of Lurhwayizo, a historic armed confrontation that took place on 21–22 January 1987. For 36 hours, Ngono engaged in fierce combat against a combined force of the Transkei Defence Force, Transkei Police, and South African Police — backed by state helicopters. His bravery, Mashatile said, exemplified the resolve of young freedom fighters who risked everything to resist apartheid oppression.

Remembering the Ladybrand 4

Mashatile also used the occasion to remember the “Ladybrand 4” — Nomasonto Annah Mashiya, Betty Boom, Tax Sejanamane, and Ngono himself — who were abducted from Maseru in late 1987 and early 1988 by Ladybrand Security Branch operatives Antonie Jagga, Lesizi Michael Jantjie, Robert Shaw, and Laele Thulo. The four were reportedly returned to Lesotho after being held at a farm in Ladybrand, but were never seen again.

“We still need to get to the bottom of the truth of what unfolded with the Security Branch operatives that led to their disappearance,” Mashatile said, noting that families have waited decades for closure.

Justice and Repatriation Efforts

The Deputy President reaffirmed government’s obligation to pursue justice until the Ngono family’s demand for the recovery, repatriation, and reburial of his remains is met. He welcomed the activation of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development’s NPA Missing Persons Task Team, which has prioritised this case as part of its mandate to resolve historical disappearances linked to the apartheid era.

The Struggle’s Heavy Toll

Mashatile reflected on the broader context of the liberation struggle, noting that the oppressive conditions of the time left armed resistance as the only viable option against colonialism, racial oppression, and economic exploitation. On 16 December 1961, MK — the “Spear of the Nation” — issued its manifesto declaring an unwavering commitment to defend the people’s rights “by all means within our power.”

“This declaration was to bear a heavy cost, where many young souls laid down their lives for the sake of peace and the inheritance of freedom,” he said. Fighters like Ngono, also known as “Khaya Kasibe” or “KK,” were forced to abandon formal education, forgo personal aspirations, and endure violence, trauma, and immense hardship. Yet they remained resolute, driven by a vision of a democratic South Africa rooted in equality and justice.

Legacy of the Battle of Lurhwayizo

Mashatile stressed that those who fought in the Battle of Lurhwayizo — including Ngono, Mazizi Attwell Maqekeza, and University of Lesotho student Thandwefika Radebe — played a pivotal role in shaping South Africa’s political future. Despite the overwhelming odds and the brutality they faced, they fought to the very end for a just cause.

“We will forever remember their selflessness, courage, and commitment to fighting for the rights and freedoms of all in our nation,” Mashatile declared. He urged that their stories be preserved for future generations as part of the country’s journey of healing and nation-building.