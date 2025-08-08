Left Menu

Tripura's Transformation: Unveiling a Rs 250 Crore Development Breakthrough

The Union cabinet has announced a Rs 250 crore development package for Tripura's tribal communities following an agreement with NLFT and ATTF outlawed groups. This fund aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of marginalized groups, enhancing employment, health, education, and tourism-related opportunities in the region.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that the Union cabinet has approved a Rs 250 crore development package aimed at uplifting the tribal communities in the state. This decision follows an agreement with the previously outlawed groups, the National Liberation Front of Twipra (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

The funds are earmarked to enhance the socio-economic conditions of the marginalized and vulnerable groups who have not sufficiently benefited from existing government schemes. The initiative is set to boost employment, health services, education, and skills development, alongside promoting tourism to generate additional livelihood opportunities.

The agreement, formalized in a Memorandum of Settlement last year, led to the surrender of 584 insurgents, marking a step toward lasting peace in the region, which had faced insurgency in the late 1990s. With this development, Tripura has been declared terrorist-free, symbolizing a new era of stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

