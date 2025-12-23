Manik Saha Challenges Tipra Motha's Tactics
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha criticized the Tipra Motha party, arguing that their demands, such as 'Tipraland' or opposition to national parties, would not intimidate the BJP. He highlighted past electoral victories and addressed the contentious issue of the Kokborok script in schools.
- Country:
- India
Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, has issued a robust challenge to the Tipra Motha, a coalition partner, condemning its tactics as a form of political blackmail.
Speaking at a BJP rally in Bijalbari, Saha expressed frustration over the party's shifting demands, including calls for 'Tipraland' and restrictions on national parties entering tribal areas governed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).
Additionally, Saha took issue with Tipra Motha's reported removal of the Bengali script for Kokborok in educational institutions, emphasizing the constitutional limitations on the use of foreign scripts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ramakrishna Mission in Tripura to Launch Foreign Language Courses
Controversy Erupts Over MGNREGA Replacement in Tripura
Tripura Gramin Bank: 50 Years of Rural Economic Empowerment
1971 War Battalion Returns to Tripura Amidst Bangladesh Unrest
Left rule had destroyed Tripura during its three-decade rule, state now developing rapidly after embracing BJP: Modi at Bengal rally.