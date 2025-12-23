Left Menu

Manik Saha Challenges Tipra Motha's Tactics

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha criticized the Tipra Motha party, arguing that their demands, such as 'Tipraland' or opposition to national parties, would not intimidate the BJP. He highlighted past electoral victories and addressed the contentious issue of the Kokborok script in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:30 IST
Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, has issued a robust challenge to the Tipra Motha, a coalition partner, condemning its tactics as a form of political blackmail.

Speaking at a BJP rally in Bijalbari, Saha expressed frustration over the party's shifting demands, including calls for 'Tipraland' and restrictions on national parties entering tribal areas governed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Additionally, Saha took issue with Tipra Motha's reported removal of the Bengali script for Kokborok in educational institutions, emphasizing the constitutional limitations on the use of foreign scripts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

