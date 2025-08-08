Left Menu

Crackdown on Narcotics: Bank Account and Motorcycle Attached in Udhampur

Authorities in Udhampur district have taken decisive action against alleged drug peddler Vikrant Sharma by sealing his bank account and attaching his motorcycle. Under the NDPS Act, these measures address properties acquired through resources disproportionate to Sharma’s known income, highlighting commitment to combat the drug menace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:23 IST
Crackdown on Narcotics: Bank Account and Motorcycle Attached in Udhampur
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district intensified their crackdown on drug-related activities by sealing a bank account and attaching a motorcycle belonging to alleged drug peddler Vikrant Sharma. The actions were taken under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The move identifies these assets as illegally acquired, with the Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and a bank account containing Rs 7.17 lakh as properties far exceeding Sharma's known sources of income. Officials are determined to tackle the issue of narcotics in the region.

Police reiterated their unwavering commitment to eradicating drug menace across the district, emphasizing stringent measures against those involved in drug peddling activities and reinforcing the law to curb this growing concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025