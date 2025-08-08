Crackdown on Narcotics: Bank Account and Motorcycle Attached in Udhampur

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district intensified their crackdown on drug-related activities by sealing a bank account and attaching a motorcycle belonging to alleged drug peddler Vikrant Sharma. The actions were taken under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The move identifies these assets as illegally acquired, with the Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and a bank account containing Rs 7.17 lakh as properties far exceeding Sharma's known sources of income. Officials are determined to tackle the issue of narcotics in the region.

Police reiterated their unwavering commitment to eradicating drug menace across the district, emphasizing stringent measures against those involved in drug peddling activities and reinforcing the law to curb this growing concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)