Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime in Kalyan

A man named Rahul Raju Jadhav has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping and impregnating a minor girl in Thane's Kalyan. The conviction was under the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code. The case came to light when the girl's pregnancy was discovered in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgement, Rahul Raju Jadhav has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the heinous crime of raping and impregnating a minor in Thane's Kalyan area. The verdict was delivered by District Judge SM Chandgade.

The conviction came under the stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Jadhav was also fined Rs 1000 as part of the penalty for his actions.

The case came to public attention in September 2019 when the minor's family noticed significant changes in her behavior. Medical examinations revealed she was seven months pregnant, leading to the discovery of the abuse. The swift registration of a case at Manpada police station and subsequent arrest of Jadhav marks a critical step towards justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

