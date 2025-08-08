Left Menu

Delhi High Court to Decide on Luxor Group Heir's Inheritance Challenge

The Delhi High Court is set to deliver its verdict on Priya Jain's plea, challenging a 2004 family will she claims was forged. The will designated her mother, Usha Jain, as the sole beneficiary, excluding Priya and her siblings. Priya claims the will denies her inheritance rights.

The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision on a legal challenge from Priya Jain, daughter of the late Davinder Kumar Jain of Luxor Group, contesting a 2004 family will she alleges is forged.

The bench, consisting of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, reviewed the plea. It argues the disputed will wrongfully excludes Priya and her siblings, granting sole beneficiary status to their mother, Usha Jain.

Priya Jain alleges the judgment overlooks pertinent facts, contradicting legal proof standards. She is contesting an earlier court ruling, seeking recognition of her inheritance rights.

