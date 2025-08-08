Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Re-evaluation of Bhopal Estate Dispute

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted a Madhya Pradesh High Court order that remanded a longstanding property dispute concerning the royal estate of Bhopal’s last Nawab, Hamidullah Khan, for fresh adjudication. Descendants of the Nawab are challenging this decision, which affects the Nawab's descendants, including noted celebrities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:56 IST
Supreme Court Halts Re-evaluation of Bhopal Estate Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed a Madhya Pradesh High Court's order, which demanded a new trial in the royal estate dispute involving Bhopal's last Nawab, Hamidullah Khan. This estate saga has persisted for decades, with the latest judicial twist stirring the ongoing contention among the Nawab's descendants.

A bench with Justices P S Narasimha and Atul Chandurkar has responded to the plea from Omar Faruq Ali and Raashid Ali—relatives of Nawab Hamidullah Khan. Their appeal contests a previous ruling that overturned a 2000 trial court decision favoring the Nawab's daughter Sajida Sultan and her heirs, including Saif Ali Khan.

Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat argued that the remand undermined judicial rules as prescribed by the Civil Procedure Code. As the case winds through its legal labyrinth, the estate's rightful ownership remains unresolved, awaiting further judgment from India's highest court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025