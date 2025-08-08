Debate Over 'Phansi Ghar' Sparks Controversy in Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Assembly finds itself embroiled in controversy days after its Speaker, Vijender Gupta, called for an inquiry into the inauguration of an alleged 'phansi ghar' (execution room) on its premises, a move that has drawn the ire of former chief minister Atishi. She questioned whether the matter deserved attention over critical issues.

Addressing the press, Atishi lamented the assembly's focus on the 'phansi ghar' issue while neglecting more pressing topics such as slum demolition and law and order. She criticized the decision to summon former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others as 'bizarre' and called for a committee of historians and archaeologists to investigate.

Speaker Gupta countered that historical records describe the room as a 'tiffin room,' not a site for executions. Despite this, he has directed the Privileges Committee to summon several officials, including Kejriwal, to discuss the matter. Atishi has dismissed the inquiry as a distraction from priority issues facing the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)