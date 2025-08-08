Left Menu

Delhi Cracks Down on Illegal Borewells Amid Water Concerns

Water Minister Parvesh Verma has announced the creation of an enforcement team to address illegal borewells in Delhi, aiming to tackle depleting groundwater levels. The initiative seeks to regulate rather than abruptly shut all borewells, ensuring continuous water supply. Verma criticized past governance for poor water infrastructure management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:11 IST
Delhi Cracks Down on Illegal Borewells Amid Water Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Friday that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is setting up an enforcement team to address the issue of illegal borewells in the city. This move responds to increasing concerns about the declining groundwater levels raised by BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Verma highlighted that while illegal borewells are problematic, an immediate shutdown would disrupt water supply. He emphasized the need for regulations, stating, "We are trying to provide water to every household. So, borewells should be allowed under regulation."

Verma criticized the previous administration's handling of water infrastructure, noting that water losses increased from 30% to 40% in the past decade. He accused them of corruption, citing a failure to connect pipelines to the main supply without seeking additional funds.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025