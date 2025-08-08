Delhi Cracks Down on Illegal Borewells Amid Water Concerns
Water Minister Parvesh Verma has announced the creation of an enforcement team to address illegal borewells in Delhi, aiming to tackle depleting groundwater levels. The initiative seeks to regulate rather than abruptly shut all borewells, ensuring continuous water supply. Verma criticized past governance for poor water infrastructure management.
- Country:
- India
Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Friday that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is setting up an enforcement team to address the issue of illegal borewells in the city. This move responds to increasing concerns about the declining groundwater levels raised by BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan.
Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Verma highlighted that while illegal borewells are problematic, an immediate shutdown would disrupt water supply. He emphasized the need for regulations, stating, "We are trying to provide water to every household. So, borewells should be allowed under regulation."
Verma criticized the previous administration's handling of water infrastructure, noting that water losses increased from 30% to 40% in the past decade. He accused them of corruption, citing a failure to connect pipelines to the main supply without seeking additional funds.
