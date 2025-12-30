Left Menu

TRAI's Strategic Move: Light-touch Regulation for M2M/IoT SIMs

TRAI recommends a light-touch authorisation for the sale of foreign telecom SIMs for export in M2M/IoT devices. This regulation aims to support the 'Make in India' initiative by encouraging local manufacturing for global markets. The authorisation process will be simplified with online applications and digitally signed approvals.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released new recommendations for regulating the sale of foreign telecom service providers' SIM cards used in export-oriented Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The proposed regulation introduces a streamlined service authorisation under the Telecommunications Act, termed as the 'International M2M SIM Service Authorisation'.

This initiative entails several concessions, such as waiving entry fees and requiring no bank guarantees, while proposing a nominal processing charge of Rs 5,000. The authorisation would remain valid for a decade and is open to any company registered under the Indian Companies Act. Moreover, foreign SIM/eSIM cards can be activated in India for up to six months for testing purposes.

By implementing this regulatory framework, TRAI aims to bolster the 'Make in India' campaign, making Indian M2M products more competitive globally. This development is seen as a pivotal step towards enhancing India's presence in the international IoT/M2M market, offering new prospects for Indian exporters.

