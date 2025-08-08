Left Menu

Arrest in Odisha: Shocking Family Betrayal Unveiled

A 60-year-old man was arrested in Balasore district, Odisha, for impregnating his 14-year-old sister-in-law. The crime surfaced when the minor fell ill and was found pregnant during a medical check-up. She then revealed her ordeal to her family, who reported the incident, leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident from Odisha's Balasore district, police arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly impregnating his sister-in-law, a minor. The case surfaced after the 14-year-old girl fell ill and a medical check-up confirmed her pregnancy. The victim identified her assailant, who was subsequently taken into custody.

The crime occurred in a village under the jurisdiction of Singla police station. It was only when the girl's health deteriorated that the heinous act came to light. Family members, initially shocked by the revelation, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) that prompted swift police action.

The minor, who is the younger sister of the accused man's wife, bravely disclosed the details of the assault to her family, leading to the arrest on charges of sexual assault of a minor. This appalling breach of trust has sent ripples of shock and sorrow through the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

