Tragic Death of Aspirant in Odisha Recruitment Test

A recruitment test for home guards in Odisha ended tragically when a 40-year-old participant died. Emadul Haque, from Keranga area, fell ill following a 1,600-meter running test in Khurda district.

He was initially admitted to the district headquarters hospital but was later transferred to another hospital in Bhubaneswar as his health worsened. Sadly, he succumbed to his condition at the medical facility, according to police sources.

The authorities have initiated an investigation, and the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)