Reintegrating Afghan Refugees: A Critical Step for Peaceful Future
Reintegration of 2.2 million Afghan refugees is crucial for Afghanistan's stability, said Stephanie Loose from UN Habitat. Arriving from Iran and Pakistan, refugees face climate challenges and inadequate resources. Dialogue between locals and returnees is needed to prevent conflict and promote economic growth, especially for women and girls facing severe restrictions.
Reintegration of Afghan refugees is deemed crucial for Afghanistan's peaceful future, as emphasized by a UN official on Friday.
According to UN figures, around 2.2 million Afghans have returned this year from Iran and Pakistan amid economic and climate hardships. Stephanie Loose, UN Habitat's country programme manager, underscores the importance of welcoming these returnees to avoid further social discord.
Loose highlighted potential conflicts due to resource competition in Afghanistan, urging dialogues between locals and the returning population. Especially vulnerable are women and girls, restricted in education and job opportunities under Taliban rule.
