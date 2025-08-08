Reintegrating Afghan Refugees: A Critical Step for Peaceful Future

Reintegration of Afghan refugees is deemed crucial for Afghanistan's peaceful future, as emphasized by a UN official on Friday.

According to UN figures, around 2.2 million Afghans have returned this year from Iran and Pakistan amid economic and climate hardships. Stephanie Loose, UN Habitat's country programme manager, underscores the importance of welcoming these returnees to avoid further social discord.

Loose highlighted potential conflicts due to resource competition in Afghanistan, urging dialogues between locals and the returning population. Especially vulnerable are women and girls, restricted in education and job opportunities under Taliban rule.

