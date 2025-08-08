Controversy Erupts Over Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023
The Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023, criticized for potentially undermining the Right to Information Act, faces scrutiny from journalists and civil rights groups. Concerns focus on press freedom, as the law allows withholding of personal data. Officials stress its design after vast feedback, defending its constitutionality.
- Country:
- India
The government has firmly stated that no amendments will be made to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023, despite mounting concerns from journalists and civil rights organizations.
Critics, including senior politicians and Supreme Court lawyers, argue the Act threatens the Right to Information (RTI) and press freedom. They emphasize the danger of withholding information classified as 'personal' under the new regulations.
The Act's proponents highlight its extensive public consultation origins, aiming to protect data privacy and respond to public feedback. However, the media remains apprehensive about potential ramifications on journalism without specific exemptions previously included in draft versions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
