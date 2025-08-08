Key Verdicts in Delhi High Court: Highlights of August 8

The Delhi High Court was the center of several pivotal cases this Friday, August 8. The Enforcement Directorate strongly opposed Sanjay Bhandari's plea against his 'fugitive offender' tag, adding another chapter to his ongoing legal battles.

In another significant development, the court granted bail to one son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin while denying the same to his other son in connection with a terror funding case. This decision highlights the sensitive nature of ongoing national security concerns.

Additionally, the court reserved its order on a plea challenging the will of Luxor Group's founder. Meanwhile, the Bar association has requested lawyers to actively contribute towards relief efforts for flood devastation, emphasizing social responsibility within the legal fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)