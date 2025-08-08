Left Menu

Madras High Court Permits Travel for Medical Treatment Amid Legal Hurdles

The Madras High Court has allowed R V Ashok Kumar, brother of ex-DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji, to travel to the USA for critical medical treatment. Kumar faced a hurdle due to a 'Look Out Circular' issued by the Enforcement Directorate linked to a money laundering case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:51 IST
Madras High Court Permits Travel for Medical Treatment Amid Legal Hurdles
Ashok Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has granted permission for R V Ashok Kumar, brother of former DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji, to travel to the USA to undergo critical medical treatment. This decision came after Kumar challenged a previous judgement by the trial court that refused his travel request.

A division bench comprising Justices M S Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan approved Kumar's petition, which was initially dismissed. The petitioner sought to rescind the 'Look Out Circular' imposed by the Enforcement Directorate connected to a money laundering case, thus allowing him to seek necessary medical treatment abroad.

In granting the travel permission, the court stipulated conditions including a deposit of Rs 5 lakh by Kumar and the surrendering of his daughter's passport to the trial court. Kumar's petition highlighted his severe cardiovascular health issues necessitating urgent overseas medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025