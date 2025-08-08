Madras High Court Permits Travel for Medical Treatment Amid Legal Hurdles

The Madras High Court has granted permission for R V Ashok Kumar, brother of former DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji, to travel to the USA to undergo critical medical treatment. This decision came after Kumar challenged a previous judgement by the trial court that refused his travel request.

A division bench comprising Justices M S Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan approved Kumar's petition, which was initially dismissed. The petitioner sought to rescind the 'Look Out Circular' imposed by the Enforcement Directorate connected to a money laundering case, thus allowing him to seek necessary medical treatment abroad.

In granting the travel permission, the court stipulated conditions including a deposit of Rs 5 lakh by Kumar and the surrendering of his daughter's passport to the trial court. Kumar's petition highlighted his severe cardiovascular health issues necessitating urgent overseas medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)