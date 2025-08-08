ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Libyan National Over War Crimes

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on Friday the issuance of an arrest warrant for a Libyan individual accused of committing war crimes.

Identified as Saif Suleiman Sneidel, the suspect is believed to be part of 'Group 50', a faction within the Al-Saiqa Brigade. There are credible allegations that Sneidel is responsible for acts of murder, torture, and violations of personal dignity in Benghazi and nearby areas during 2016 and 2017.

The ICC's decision underscores the continued efforts to hold individuals accountable for war crimes amidst the ongoing conflict in Libya. These alleged actions took place in a time of heightened instability and violence, raising international concern and demand for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)